Turkish club Bursaspor have reportedly contacted Leicester City over the availability of their Nigerian winger, Ahmed Musa.

The Green and White want to take the Super Eagles star on loan for the rest of the season.

Musa joined the Foxes from Russian club CSKA Moscow last season but played a peripheral role first under Claudio Ranieri and later Craig Shakespeare.

This season, he is yet to feature for Leicester City in a league game with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Marc Albrighton, Demarai Gray ahead of him in the pecking order.

His only appearance was against Sheffield United in a Carabao Cup clash last August where he scored in a 4-1 win and has also featured four times for the U-23s.

According to reports in Turkish online publication, bursahakimiyet.com.tr, Bursaspor manager Paul Le Guen has contacted his Leicester City counterpart Claude Puel to enquire about Musa’s situation at the club.

Le Guen according to the report has also spoken on the phone with dd head coach Gernot Rohr to seek more information on the former VVV Venlo of Holland player.

Also his international teammates William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu, who both play for Bursaspor, are expected to help convince Musa who is also a reported target by his former club CSKA Moscow, Stoke City and Hull City to join the Green and White.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Leicester City before the end of the winter transfer window to boost his chances of making Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.