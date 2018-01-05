- Advertisement -

Officials have said that the CHAN Super Eagles have rejected a proposed test game in Abuja against NPFL champions Plateau United because they do not wish to suffer any major injury problems with just days to their opening game against Rwanda.

Like the home-based Eagles, Plateau United are also training in Abuja, but efforts to get the two teams to play a test game have been rebuffed by the national team after they named a final squad for the CHAN in Morocco.

“We have selected our final squad and we do not want to take any chances as regards any of them getting injured before the tournament in Morocco,” a top team official said.

“We would rather continue to train on our own before we finally depart for Morocco.”

Both teams clashed in the recent NPFL Invitational Tournament in Kano.

NFF technical director Bitrus Bewarang, it was also learnt, is shopping for an international friendly for the team before their opening match against Rwanda on January 15.

But that may not work out as it is coming too close to the CHAN.

Rwanda, on the other hand, are scheduled to take on Sudan and Algeria as part of their build-up for the game against Nigeria in Tangeir.