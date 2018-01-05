- Advertisement -

Anderlecht have agreed a deal to sign KAA Gent winger Kenny Saief on loan as a replacement for the injured Henry Onyekuru.

Anderlecht had earlier been linked with a move for Imoh Ezekiel as a replacement for Onyekuru but according to a report on nieuwsblad.be, negotiations are in the final phase for Saief to join up with Anderlecht on Friday.

The USA international will be reunited with coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck who handed him his debut at KAA Gent.

Onyekuru was Anderlecht’s top scorer this season with nine goals in 19 games until a knee injury derailed his season. He is set to undergo surgery and be sidelines for months.

Saief, a direct replacement for Onyekuru, still has two-and-a-half years left of his contract and was a member of Gent’s title winning squad in 2014/2015.

Saief suffered a groin injury at the start of the 2017/18 season which restricted him to just five appearances (two in the Belgian league and three in the Cup games) at Gent. In total, he played 112 games (15 goals) in the Gent shirt.

Anderlecht will face Racing Genk away at the start of the Jupiler Pro League on the 21 of January.