- Advertisement -

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reached an agreement to join Juventus in the summer, according to Sky in Italy.

The 23-year-old Germany midfielder is out of contract this summer and is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, having entered the final six months of his current deal.

Sky Italy reports Can has agreed terms with the Italian side after holding advanced talks on Thursday.

Can does not need to keep Liverpool informed of his plans beyond this season if he does decide to leave Anfield.

Serie A champions Juventus have been trying to sign Can for some time but Sky Germany reports the midfielder will not leave Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool also remain open to him signing a new contract, with boss Jurgen Klopp happy for this to come as late as the end of the season.

They face Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday, followed by a home clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City on January 14.