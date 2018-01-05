- Advertisement -

Enugu Rangers forward Ifeanyi Egwim is fast tracking his rehabilitation for a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League and he could be back in action by the second round of the new season.

Egwim fractured his right leg on the final matchday of the 2015/016 season fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors in Enugu.

Rangers won the game 4-0 to lift their first piece of major domestic silverware in 32 years.

The injury forced the striker out for the whole of the 2016/2017 campaign.

He has stepped up his comeback ahead of the forthcoming season.

“Egwim is undergoing rehabilitation. He is making fast progress,” a top official said.

“He has started ball work which is good.

“Hopefully, he will back by the second round of the league.”

Similarly, Pape Sane, a Senegalese centre-back, is recuperating in Enugu following an ankle injury late last season.

“Pape is in Enugu. He is not with us here in Ijebu Ode,” the official disclosed.

“He has an ankle injury but should get over soon.

“Most likely he will sit out some of the early season fixtures.”.