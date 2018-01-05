- Advertisement -

Four-time champions Kano Pillars have said they hope to win a league and cup double in the new season just as the government also promising the team an additional million Naira for each away win in the new NPFL season.

Pillars coach Ibrahim A. Musa said the team’s target this year is to win the league and Federation Cup.

The club ended in the eighth position last season.

The Kano State Government have in the meantime promised the team an additional one million Naira bonus for an away win in the upcoming 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League season

The government, through the State Sports Commission chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, made the declaration when he received the management, players and technical crew of the club in his office on Thursday.

Galadima said the gesture is to motivate the team to do well in the forthcoming season, saying, “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was ready to do anything possible to see that the Sai Masu Gida are back to their winning ways.

“If you can recall, Dr. Ganduje, led this team twice and won the league back-to-back as deputy governor, so now is time to pay him back as a Governor by winning the league.”

Thirty four players have been registered for the new season.