Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Niger Tornadoes, have sacked their head coach Abubakar Bala, only a few days to the start of the 2017/2018 season.

Bala broke the news via his official Facebook page on Thursday.

“Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulilah!. I have just been sacked from my position as the Technical Adviser of Niger Tornadoes. I’m indeed grateful to you for the opportunity, blessings and successes,” he wrote.

Bala took charge of the club in 2016 replacing Abdullahi Biffo.

He guided the Minna club to the final of the Aiteo Federation Cup last year, where they lost on penalties to Akwa United.

The club is expected to name successor before the start of the new season.

Tornadoes will host Kwara United in their first NPFL fixture at the Bako Kontagora Stadium on January 14.