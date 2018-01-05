- Advertisement -

Premier League giants, Chelsea have reportedly begun looking at managers to replace the club’s coach, Antonio Conte.

According to The Times, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is top of their shortlist to replace Conte.

The blues boss, who they expect to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, became an instant hero in west London after he won the Premier League title in his first season in England.

The 48-year-old Italian gaffer, who will have one year remaining on his contract come the summer, penned a new contract at Chelsea but did not extend its length.

While the club are not looking to sack Conte, there is an expectation that a mutual agreement will be reached over an exit, with the manager clearly unhappy by Chelsea’s transfer activity and structure.

Conte has been repeatedly linked with a move back to Italy and Inter Milan are said to be interested in securing his services.

Simeone has been at Atletico Madrid since 2011 and has helped the Spanish club win La Liga and reach two Champions League finals.

Also, according to the report, Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri are alternatives to Argentine Simeone.