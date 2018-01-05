- Advertisement -
Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday.
Player of the Year
1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG)
2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG)
3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)
Youth Player of the Year
Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)
Coach of the Year
Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Club of the Year
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
National Team of the Year
Egypt
Women’s National Team of the Year
South Africa
