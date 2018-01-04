- Advertisement -

Sean Dyche says Burnley have money to spend during the transfer window, but admits it is a difficult time to do business.

Dyche accepts the club’s business model is vastly different to that of Manchester City and that they have to cut their cloth accordingly.

Speaking on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup trip to the Etihad, Dyche said: “There’s always been money there.

“There’s an appropriate amount but January’s tough. We’re open minded. We’ve looked at a few things but it’s all about availability.

“We were around the £4-6m profit margin in the summer, for player trading, so the health in our finances is good.

“The chairman gives me a good amount to work with, but within the reality of Burnley Football Club.

“But the market’s changed now. It’s about whether you want to pay an amount, rather than if the amount is appropriate.

“There used to be a balance about spending, even for the big clubs, and they would buy and sell accordingly.

“But no one seems to be bothered now in the Premier League. Business models have been pushed aside.

“There are a few clubs, like ourselves, where business has to be run properly, for the size of the club.”

Dyche also admitted they would have to rotate the squad over the next few weeks, to cater for a busy fixture schedule.

Saturday’s third-round tie at City will be Burnley’s fifth game in 15 days and although they have a few injury concerns, Dyche is not complaining.

He added: “We just get on with it. We are as stretchered as we have ever been.

“But our squad is rounded and has some depth to it. We had already lost players before Christmas, so I’m not going to blame the fixtures for that.”

Regarding Burnley’s injury concerns, he added: “We picked up another niggly one this morning, which probably means Scott Arfield will miss the game (at City), with a minor hamstring.

“It’s nothing major but he’s had to come out of training today. We’ll see how it settles down but it’s so close to the game, it’s unlikely he’ll be fit.

“We’ve got to the stage where we have no choice but to rotate. The bulk of them have played two games in three days. As much as I work them hard, they are humans and I can’t forget that.

“Chris Wood’s getting better but won’t be ready for this weekend. Stephen Ward’s going well but not for this weekend either.

“Tom Heaton’s making progress while Robbie Brady is in the early stages of a long-term recovery but doing well.”

And how does he rate Burnley’s chances of progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup?

City were last beaten domestically in April, and Dyche stressed: “It’s going to be difficult.

“They have a considerable squad. It’s not just the magic of the cup but the magic of football.

“There are always strange results. But we need to perform well. They can make 11 changes and still be a super strong side.

“But I believe in our squad and they are motivated.”