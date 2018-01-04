- Advertisement -

Neither Manchester United nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan are keen on a loan deal to Inter Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

It was reported in December that the Serie A club were interested in the Armenian, who has struggled to hold down a first-team place under Jose Mourinho in recent months.

The attacking midfielder had been dropped because Mourinho was unhappy with the player’s performances.

He had not started a Premier League game for United since the defeat at Chelsea on November 5 until playing against Southampton at Old Trafford on December 30.

Mkhitaryan was back on the bench for the 2-0 win at Everton last time out, and did not appear as a sub.

Sky in Italy believe Mkhitaryan is one of a number of players Inter are looking at including Gerard Deulofeu at Barcelona and Javier Pastore at Paris Saint Germain.