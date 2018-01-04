- Advertisement -

Leicester City boss Claude Puel says he has held talks with Riyad Mahrez, who is happy to stay at the club, despite speculation linking him with a move.

The Algeria international, who handed in a transfer request in the summer, has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Puel says he wants to keep his star players, and claims that he is confident the winger will stay at the King Power Stadium beyond the January window.

The Leicester manager said: “I want to keep all my best players and Riyad is an important player in the team for us.

“When I discussed things with him, he had a good attitude and is enjoying his football

“He is a happy player and likes to play with his teammates.

“His statistics have improved, with assists and scoring. Of course I want him to continue all this good work.”

Puel also denied rumours that Mahrez, who was the subject of a £32m bid from Roma in the summer, had asked to quit the club in January.

When asked if the speculation was true he dismissed it, saying: “No he is happy with the squad, it is speculation but for me it is no problem.

“He is happy to play with this team, he enjoys his football and this is the most important thing.

Leicester City head to Fleetwood Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, but striker Jamie Vardy is a serious doubt to face his former club.

Puel says Vardy, who joined Leicester from Fleetwood for £1m in 2012, will not risk his star striker unless he proves his fitness and is 100 per cent ready after a groin problem.

He said: “We will see. If he cannot be 100 per cent, we will not risk him.

“He is not training with the team. He is just doing some exercises in the gym. For the moment, it is not good for him.”

Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson are missing with hamstring injuries, but Adrien Silva is expected to start following his delayed debut on New Year’s Day.

The midfielder is now registered after the Foxes missed the deadline by 14 seconds in August as they tried to push through a £22m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

“For Simpson, I don’t know when he can come back into competition,” said Puel. “For now, he is in the gym.

“Wes, I think it is not too bad, but I think he will be out for a few weeks.”