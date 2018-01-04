- Advertisement -

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has “nothing to say” regarding possible Barcelona interest in Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool rebuffed a series of offers from Barca for Coutinho last summer but it has been reported the Spanish side may return with a fresh bid this month.

But Klopp did not want to discuss the matter at his Thursday media briefing, saying it would not be helpful for the club or the player.

The Liverpool boss did say that Coutinho would have to sit out Friday’s FA Cup tie against Everton due to injury but was expected to be available for the Premier League clash with Manchester City on 14 January.

When asked whether Coutinho might be sold during the transfer window, Klopp said: “All the things I could say would only create stories – you write the stories anyway.

“So I have nothing to say, that is actually how it is. It is a transfer window but that’s all.

“I opened the door because I mentioned that it is a transfer window but there is nothing to say that would help me or the player or the club. That is the only thing I am interested in.”

When asked if he might have to consider finding a replacement for Coutinho, Klopp said: “What ever you consider is not my cup of tea.

“Maybe 80 per cent of the cameras are only here about these answers. That is a waste of time then!”

Klopp will also be without in-form Mohamed Salah, who missed the 2-1 win against Burnley on New Year’s Day through injury, for Friday’s FA Cup derby at Anfield.