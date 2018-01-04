- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s injury concerns are easing ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash with Derby County on Friday night.

United were without eight first-team players for their 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Monday.

Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly all missed out through injury while Ashley Young was suspended.

But Mourinho, who confirmed Sergio Romero will start in goal, says Fellaini and Lukaku are available to face Derby, while Carrick is back in training and Valencia is also nearing a return.

Mourinho said: “I am going to play this match like a Premier League match. I am going to play Romero because Romero is a top, top goalkeeper.

“He deserves to play and David [de Gea] deserves a rest. Romero is going to be Argentina goalkeeper at the World Cup in a few months so for everything Romero means to us, Romero plays.

“Romelu [Lukaku] is okay. From the injured players, Fellaini is back and Michael Carrick is back in training, not to competition, but he is back in training with the team.

“Antonio Valencia will be back to the team next week so not playing tomorrow but back to the team next week so the situation is improving for us.”