Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho will miss Friday’s FA Cup third-round derby with Everton through injury, boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international, who is a target for Barcelona, also missed the New Year’s Day win over Burnley.

Liverpool are braced for another Barca attempt to sign the 25-year-old this month, BBC Sport has learned.

Klopp also confirmed that winger Mohamed Salah will miss the match through injury, but £75m defender Virgil van Dijk could make his debut.

“Mo and Phil are not available. Virgil is obviously healthy, we’ll see what we do with him,” the manager said.