- Advertisement -

Brown Ideye has promised to bring goals and his experience to bear on the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia.

AFCON 2013 champion Ideye started the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, but he has since fallen out of favour after he was left out in the cold by his Chinese club Tianjin Teda.

He said he hopes to get his club career back on track in time for an Eagles recall to Russia.

The hard working striker is aiming for his second World Cup after he was a late replacement for injured Mikel Obi for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

“It’s very important for me as a player to be at the World Cup because I’m 29 and I’m at my peak, this is the time for me to go and play and show myself to the world,” he declared.

“We need experience and at the World Cup you need the best, and I will also bring goals to the team.”

He added: “This year is a big year for me as well as for Nigeria because everyone is looking forward to the World Cup.

“I’m ready to give 120% on and off the pitch and they will see me once again at the World Cup.”