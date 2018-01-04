- Advertisement -

Boxing’s heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, was on ‘Daddy’s duty’ this week when he stepped out with his secret son, Joseph.

The heavyweight champion was pictured enjoying some bonding time with his little boy at the beach in Dubai.

In his Twitter post, where he posted the pictures, he wrote, “Family time is the main priority”.

Joshua, dressed in a khaki green cap with the same colour shorts, was holding his son’s hand as he takes him into the water, before scooping him up and leading him back to the sand.

According to UK Sun, the name of Joshua’s son is Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua and was born at Watford General Hospital on October 6, 2015.

It added that, the mother of his son is Nicole Osborne, is a pole dancing teacher who has been Joshua’s on-off lover since the two were at school.

AJ bought a £500,000 flat in Finchley, North London for his two-year-old son and Nicole.