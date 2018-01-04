- Advertisement -

Jack Wilshere is an “absolute must” for an England starting role at the World Cup in Russia this summer, says Tony Gale.

The Arsenal midfielder has started the last six Premier League matches and scored his first top-flight goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against London rivals Chelsea on Wednesday.

Wilshere, out of England reckoning since a substitute appearance against Iceland at the Euros in 2016, told Sky Sports on Wednesday there has been “no progress” with contract talks on extending his contract at the Emirates past the summer.

Asked whether Wilshere should be on the plane with England to Russia and starting under Gareth Southgate, Gale told Premier League Daily: “He should be starting.

“He is one of our few English midfielders who is comfortable on the ball, comfortable to receive the ball off back players and able to find a pass.

“He is also comfortable enough to find Harry Kane that split second earlier and Dele Alli and (Raheem) Sterling who will be in the attacks.

“He is an absolute must. We haven’t got anyone in that midfield who can transfer the ball as quickly as Jack or run with it [as well as he can].”

Former England international Tony Cottee also argued Wilshere should start in England’s midfield when they begin their campaign against Tunisia in June and believes “everything will fall into place” for the 26-year-old should he focus on playing.

“I totally agree with that,” Cottee said on the topic.

“Everyone is asking with Jack about his contract. What he needs to do is concentrate on his football.

“He has been out of football through injury, in and out of the team. [He needs to] get his head down, keep what he is doing because he has been outstanding, play his football and everything else will fall into place – whether that is at Arsenal next season or not and playing at the World Cup.

“Everything will into place. He just needs to concentrate on his football. He is a fantastic footballer.

“He has to not just be in the Arsenal team but in the England team that starts the World Cup.”