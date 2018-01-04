- Advertisement -

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding the futures of “top class players” Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners duo continue to run down their respective contracts, with the last window of opportunity in which to demand a fee for them before free agency now open.

Arsene Wenger maintains that he has no intention of parting with either player, despite Ozil being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, while it was recently revealed that Sanchez is still looking for a switch to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The ongoing speculation has provided an unwelcome distraction at the Emirates Stadium throughout the 2017-18 campaign, but Mustafi insists that he and the rest of the Arsenal squad have turned a deaf ear to the incessant transfer talk.

The Germany international defender said in the Evening Standard: “Obviously, they are important – they are two big players.

“Alexis has been scoring a lot of goals, Mesut has been scoring and assisting a lot of goals so obviously they are very important because they are top class players.

“But the headlines, that is something really personal for them. They decide [their futures] with the manager so I don’t care too much about it.

“The only thing we care about is when they are on the pitch, they give everything. That makes it, for me, easier, because when I see the people in front give everything it makes me want to give everything as well.”

Both Sanchez and Ozil figured in Arsenal’s most recent outing, as Wenger’s side played out a dramatic 2-2 London derby draw with Chelsea.

That result has kept the Gunners sixth in the Premier League table, five points adrift of the Champions League spots.

With a top-four finish imperative this season having missed out last term, it may be that a risk is taken on keeping Sanchez and Ozil to help aid that quest.