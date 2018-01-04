- Advertisement -

Former Cameroon international Joël Matip has welcomed the arrival of Virgil Van Dijk at English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool FC.

The Holland international officially joined Liverpool from fellow EPL side Southampton FC this week in a world record £75 million deal.

Van Dijk, who is now the most expensive defender in the football history, is expected to partner with Matip in central defence.

“He’s a very good centre back,” Matip told the Liverpool Echo.

“Having more quality in the squad is a good thing. Of course, it means more competition but that’s what you expect at a big club like Liverpool.

Matip has been Liverpool’s first-choice central defender under German tactician Jurgen Klopp, who also has Ragner Klavan and Dejan Lovren at his disposal.

“In every position we have a lot of choice. That will help us forward. Competition pushes players on,” he continued.

“I don’t think there will be a fixed system,” Matip said of Klopp’s preferred centre-back pairings.

“Everyone will have a part to play as we compete in different competitions. I’m not worried about this.”

Matip and his Liverpool team-mates will face Everton FC in an FA Cup third round match at the Anfield Stadium on Friday.