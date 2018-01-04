- Advertisement -

Jack Wilshere admits “no progress” has been made regarding a possible contract extension at Arsenal.

The England international has entered the final six months of his current deal at Emirates Stadium – alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Wilshere has expressed a desire to commit to fresh terms, while Arsene Wenger has promised that future talks will be held during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a welcome return to favour and form of late, impressing again in a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Chelsea, but he is no nearer to putting pen to paper.

Speaking to Sky Sports after a meeting with the Blues, in which he scored, Wilshere said on his contract situation: “No progress there.

“But I’m happy. I’m enjoying my football and feel I’m getting better and better each week.

“We’ve got another big game at the weekend in the FA Cup [against Nottingham Forest] and then we go again in the Carabao Cup [against Chelsea] – there’s loads of games and I want to be involved in them.”

Wilshere’s second-half strike at the Emirates on Wednesday was his first in the Premier League for over two years.

A barren run can be partly blamed on a succession of injuries, but the all-action midfielder concedes that he needs to be offering more to the collective cause.

He added: “I’m not satisfied with one goal a season, I should be scoring more than that.

“I get the opportunities so hopefully that will open the gates a bit and a few more will come.”

Continuing to make a telling contribution at club level should help to push Wilshere back into international reckoning.

He is being billed as a candidate to fill one of the places in England’s 2018 World Cup squad, with Wenger among those talking up his claims, but focus is locked very much on the present for now.

Wilshere said when quizzed on his Three Lions future: “Regarding Russia, now is not the time to start thinking about that.

“I’ve got to take each game as it comes, keep playing in this team, keep improving and then we’ll see when March comes and the next international games.”