Kabiru Dogo, Head Coach of Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia, says his club’s target for the new season is to do all it takes to win the league title.

Dogo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Wednesday that he would also do all he could to motivate his players to ensure this.

NAN reports that the “Solid Miners’’ finished fifth in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

“I will do all I can to motivate the players to maintain a winning streak all throughout the season, starting from the first home match against defending champions Plateau United Football Club.

“We did not do badly last season. Out of 20 clubs, we came fifth. The only thing was that we did not win either the league or secure a continental spot. I want to assure you that we will come out fighting hard this season.

“Plateau United is a very good team and we are happy to be playing them first. They are our neighbours.

“We know it will be a difficult game, but we plan to approach the game with a positive mindset so as to secure the three points and kickstart our journey towards the title,’’ Dogo said.

The head coach added that, for the club to achieve its goal, preparation for the new season must be in full gear.

He thereby appealed to the club’s management to give the team full support as it prepares to kickstart its 2017/2018 season at home against Plateau United in few weeks’ time.

“I am not satisfied with the way we are preparing, and every success depends on good preparation.

“That is why I am appealing to the management to give us full support, so that we can achieve our goal. Nevertheless, we will use what we have to get what we want,’’ Dogo said.

He stated that the transfer of some of his players to other clubs would not in any way affect the team’s determination to succeed in the new season.

The coach pointed out that while some players left, players from other clubs were also recruited to join the club for the new season.

“The issue of football is all about movement in and out. Some people have to go, and some others will come in.

“But I believe we have capable hands to replace those who left and handle every position in the team,” he added.

Dogo therefore appealed to the Nasarawa state government, as well as the club’s management and supporters, to give the team their full support in the new season.

He said this would boost the morale of players and officials to achieve the goal of winning laurels and earn a spot to play continental football.

“The government has been trying for us, but we want more.

“We want more from the government, management and from our supporters so that at the end of the season, we can achieve what we set out to achieve,” the head coach said.