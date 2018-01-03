- Advertisement -

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, has ordered the arrest of two employees of BUA International Limited over alleged violation of a ‘stop work order’ issued by the ministry of mines and steel.

The order was given due to a dispute involving BUA and Dangote Group on the ownership of Obu mine site located in the state.

According to NAN, when the governor visited the site on Wednesday, he discovered that the officials were carrying on with work.

“The order is pending the determination of a court suit over the ownership of the mine site,” he said.

Obaseki was accompanied by soldiers, policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Obaseki said that the state government was more interested in the security of lives and property and that as much as there were needs for investors to make returns on their investments, no money was worth any life.

“I addressed a section of the Okpella community who came to me to express concerns over the growing tension in the community because of the dispute over ownership of the Obu mine site,” he said.

“At that point, I issued instructions that the work should stop in line with the federal government’s directive and the case in court.

“I said that status quo be maintained until the determination of the case in court. I think that is the simple thing to do.”

The governor said it was regrettable that the management of BUA International Limited went on air to say that the state government had no authority and right to enforce a federal government directive.