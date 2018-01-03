- Advertisement -

Coach John Obuh has said he hopes Kwara United finish within the top 10 on their return to the Nigeria professional Football League (NPFL).

Kwara United were runaway winner of the northern conference of the Nigeria National League (NNL) to head back to the top flight after two seasons in the lower division.

“We have tried to keep the team from last season because most of them have experience of playing in the NPFL,” Obuh said.

“We hope that with this team will can place in the top 10 in the new season.”

‘The Afonja Warriors’, for one, have been able to hold on to striker Michael Ohanu, who fired 21 goals in the NNL last season.

The former FC Ifeanyiubah striker has rejoined the Ilorin team after they demanded for a transfer fee of six million Naira from Akwa United for the player.

Meanwhile, Kwara United have relocated to Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha, where they have set up a training camp ahead the 2017/2018 season.

It was further gathered team will travel to Port Harcourt where they are listed to take part in a pre-season tournament alongside Enyimba, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Go Round and Cynosure FC.