Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Steven Pienaar has parted ways with Bidvest Wits after six months with the Absa Premiership champions.

Also known as ‘Schillo’, Pienaar has found life very difficult at the Clever Boys after arriving with huge expectations.

Despite beating the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for the player’s signature, Wits have failed to keep him in Braamfontein.

According to the IOL website, coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed they have ended their relationship with the former Everton and Sunderland star.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t worked and we agreed to part ways and we wish him all the best in his future, “ Hunt said to IOL.

“Our position on the log has forced us to make changes in our squad. We lacked depth and we needed to strengthen our team. We will continue to beef up our team in the next few weeks.”

The ex-Ajax Cape Town and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder returned to South Africa in 2016 after spending 16 years playing with world class stars in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Telkom Knockout Cup champions are currently languishing at the bottom of league standings and will want to move away from the relegation come the second round of the league.

On the other hand, they have captured Edwin Gyimah, Lehlohonolo Majoro and are reportedly chasing Free State Stars’ Mohammed Anas.