Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined German Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 from Juventus on six month loan deal to boost his chances of making the country’s World Cup team.

Pjaca joined Juventus at the start of last season, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with Croatia in March 2017 and sat out the remaining part of the campaign.

The player who made 19 appearances and scored one goal for the Italian champions last season has failed to make a single appearance for the club this season.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to English Premier League outfit Liverpool, as well as other clubs in England, Italy and France, but has decided to pitch tent with Schalke.

His arrival will be a boost to a Schalke side that currently sit a distant second behind Bayern in the Bundesliga standings, as they look to consolidate a fine first half of the season and insure Champions League qualification.

Croatia are drawn in Group D for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia along with Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

Their first group game is against Nigeria on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.