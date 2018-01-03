- Advertisement -

Three men have been banned from St Mary’s for three years after running onto the pitch following Southampton’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Hampshire Police says no further action will take place.

Southampton went in front against Palace but conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-1, making it nine Premier League games without a win.

The result also left Southampton just one place above the relegation zone, with only their goal difference separating them from the bottom three.

There were loud boos from fans inside St Mary’s at the end of the game.