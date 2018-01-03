- Advertisement -

Emre Can will not leave Liverpool during the January transfer window, according to Sky.

Can is out of contract at the end of the season but is still in talks with Liverpool over a new deal.

However, the midfielder is also believed to be speaking to Juventus, who have been trailing the Germany international since last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been adamant he will not pressurise Can into signing a new contract, stating in November that “we have to respect his contract is ending and that’s how it is”.

But Klopp also said he would welcome the player signing a new deal at the end of the season.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 for £10m and has made 154 appearances, scoring 16 goals.

Liverpool face Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday, followed by a home clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City on January 14.