Togo star Emmanuel Adebayor says the best manager he worked with was Jose Mourinho, while he has also admitted that he struggled to get along with Roberto Mancini while at Manchester City.

The 33-year-old striker, who is currently on the books of Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, told Hurriyet that he is proud of his career and the relationships he forged at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I dreamed of playing for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur and those dreams came true. Maybe I could still dream of winning the Ballon d’Or and hopefully that can come true. I am not very satisfied with my career, but I cannot complain either. I’m still alive, so I can still dream,” said Adebayor.

“I scored for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, but at Crystal Palace that did not work. That makes me sad. I still remember why I did not succeed at Crystal Palace.

“The only trainer I never enjoyed was Roberto Mancini. I was not a fan of his training methods. The best was absolutely José Mourinho, he really has a passion for his profession.”