Twitter
- Advertisement -

FIFA is investigating Rhian Brewster’s claim that England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused during the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain.

Liverpool teenager Brewster made the allegation in a powerful interview with the Guardian last week.

The 17-year-old Londoner told the newspaper he has either personally experienced racial abuse or witnessed it on a football pitch seven times, including five occasions in the last seven months.

Two of those alleged incidents – all against overseas opposition – took place on England duty, with the most recent being the abuse directed at Gibbs-White in October’s 5-2 victory over Spain in Kolkata.

A FIFA spokesperson said it has recently received a complaint from the Football Association and “is now analysing and gathering evidence”.

According to Brewster’s Guardian interview, Gibbs-White was called “a monkey” by a Spanish player after an incident in Spain’s penalty box.

“It was a goal-kick and I was getting into position,” Brewster told the newspaper. “‘Morgan,’ I said, ‘did you hear that?’ He said: ‘Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one’.”

Later in the game, Brewster got involved in an argument with a Spanish player who felt England were not winning “respectfully”.

“I said: ‘How can you tell us to win respectfully when one of your players has been racist? What about your team-mate being respectful to us?”‘

The FA is understood to have flagged up the incident at the time and followed that up with additional evidence in November.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR