FIFA is investigating Rhian Brewster’s claim that England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused during the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain.

Liverpool teenager Brewster made the allegation in a powerful interview with the Guardian last week.

The 17-year-old Londoner told the newspaper he has either personally experienced racial abuse or witnessed it on a football pitch seven times, including five occasions in the last seven months.

Two of those alleged incidents – all against overseas opposition – took place on England duty, with the most recent being the abuse directed at Gibbs-White in October’s 5-2 victory over Spain in Kolkata.

A FIFA spokesperson said it has recently received a complaint from the Football Association and “is now analysing and gathering evidence”.

According to Brewster’s Guardian interview, Gibbs-White was called “a monkey” by a Spanish player after an incident in Spain’s penalty box.

“It was a goal-kick and I was getting into position,” Brewster told the newspaper. “‘Morgan,’ I said, ‘did you hear that?’ He said: ‘Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one’.”

Later in the game, Brewster got involved in an argument with a Spanish player who felt England were not winning “respectfully”.

“I said: ‘How can you tell us to win respectfully when one of your players has been racist? What about your team-mate being respectful to us?”‘

The FA is understood to have flagged up the incident at the time and followed that up with additional evidence in November.