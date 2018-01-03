- Advertisement -

Burglars targeted the home of Republic of Ireland star James McClean during a Premier League game on Tuesday.

The forward scored for West Bromwich Albion in their defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.

Later that night, the Derry native returned home to find he had been the victim of thieves.

In an Instagram post, McClean wrote: “When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed.. thieving b*****ds! Great night!”

Speaking to the Derry Journal, McClean confirmed that a TV and a £26,000 watch were among the items taken.

He added that the burglars had “wrecked the place”.

A number of footballers’ homes have been hit by burglars while they played in games.

In November, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren had their homes raided by thieves during a Champions League match.

Wayne Rooney was also targeted during his own testimonial game last year.

McClean was named as RTE’s Irish Sportsperson of 2017 despite the Republic of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup Finals.