Matteo Darmian’s agent claims Serie A teams have shown interest in signing the out-of-favour Manchester United full-back.

The 28-year-old Italian international, who joined United for £13m from Torino in 2015, has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho this season.

Darmian, who can play on the right or left, is behind Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw in the pecking order at full-back and has made just four Premier League appearances (two starts) this season.

Victor Lindelof, a natural centre-half, was chosen to start at right-back during Monday’s 2-0 victory at Everton with Darmian an unused substitute.

That has led to reports Darmian could move back Italy and his agent Tullio Tinti admits there have been enquiries from Serie A teams, though Roma are not one of them.

Tinti told Rete Sport: “I have never received calls from Roma for the player. There are contacts with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi.

“For the moment, the boy is not for sale “.