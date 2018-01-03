- Advertisement -

Enugu Rangers continued their preparations towards the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with a 2-0 win against amateur club Cityfut Current FC in a friendly game on Wednesday morning.

The game was played inside the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode where Rangers have been camping in the final phase of their preparation for the new campaign.

A brace from Ibrahim Salau in the 40th and 52nd minutes secured the win for Rangers.

Rangers should have gone ahead in the 29th minute but Tope Olusesi missed from the penalty spot.

On Tuesday, Rangers thrashed amateur club Gadmaj FC of Abeokuta 4-0.

The Flying Antelopes will kick off the new NPFL season with an away tie against Aiteo Cup holders Akwa United on January 14.

Last two seasons, Rangers ended an over 30-year wait as they were crowned champions of the Nigerian league.