RB Leipzig have reiterated that Guinea midfielder Naby Keita will not move to Liverpool until July.

The 22-year-old player is set to join the Reds at the end of the current season after the clubs agreed a big-money deal midway through last year.

Yet there has been speculation that the Premier League side will look to push through the deal in the current transfer window.

However, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has poured cold water over this suggestion.

“Neither Naby nor his agent have made the request to leave the club in the winter,” he told German publication Bild.

“There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from July 1 onwards.”