- Advertisement -

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has expressed his delight that his club, Anorthosis, are back at the top of the Cypriot first division league despite their 0-0 away draw with Doxa Katokopia on Tuesday.

Anorthosis returned to action for the first time in 2018 following their stalemate against Doxa Katokopia.

Their final game on December 20 2017, was a 3-0 home loss to Apoel Nicosia which was their first league defeat of the season.

The draw against Doxa Katokopia, took Anorthosis’ points to 37 on the log.

Reacting to the draw on Tuesday, Abdullahi however lamented their inability to convert scoring chances despite dominating the game.

He also praised Anorthosis club fans for their massive support during the game.

“We dominated but obviously the goals dried up. We are still positive, the away point moved us to top of the table. The support from the travelling Anorthosis fans was massive!”