The Nigerian Football Federation is mourning the death of ex-Super Eagles international, Raymond King.

King passed away following a period of illness and the NFF has since paid tributes to the fallen international.

The ex-net minder died on New Year’s Day in Lagos at the age of 52.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper, Raymond King, who passed on yesterday evening in Lagos. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPRaymondKing,” the NFF stated on Twitter.

On the other hand, a former teammate and confidant, Tajudeen Disu, explained the death of his friend remains a shock as he spent most of the last days of 2017 on his sick bed.

“I feel pained by his death,” Disu told SuperSport.

“He fought hard to stay alive, unfortunately he could not win the battle. Before his death, he got treatment in State Hospital, Abeokuta, and later was transferred to the General Hospital in Ikorodu.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Health then took up the matter and he was moved to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (Lasuth).

“But he gave up just before treatment was about to start.”