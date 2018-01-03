- Advertisement -

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has indicated that Nigerian internationals Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina will not be recalled from their loan clubs in the January transfer window.

The Blues currently have no less than five players of Nigerian descent out on loan, with Omeruo and Aina (who are at Kasimpasa and Hull City respectively) joined by Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ike Ugbo.

Aside from Ugbo at Barnsley, the players have all enjoyed regular playing time at their loan clubs and Conte believes they are better left to develop their games rather than being recalled.

“I don’t think this could be realistic. The players we send on loan are playing,” said Conte in Tuesday’s press conference, attended by Football.London.

“I don’t see a possibility for players to come back on loan. I remember last January with [Nathan] Ake, Kenedy and [Charly] Musonda coming back to improve our squad.”

Chelsea are set to face Arsenal in a heavyweight Premier League battle at the Emirates Stadium tonight.