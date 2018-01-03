- Advertisement -

Arsenal’s Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom has been banned from driving for 17 months after admitting driving while drunk on a concoction of ‘vodka and cranberry juice’.

He was also fined £9,350 by the Willesden Magistrates Court.

Akpom who has made only one Carabao Cup appearance for Arsenal this season smashed a fence and furniture after losing control of his £60,000 Range Rover near his home in Barnet, North London.

The 22-year-old committed the offence during a night out partying with friends in London after he and his friends drove to the West End to a 21st birthday party at a club in Watford, the striker ‘stupidly agreed’ to put vodka in two glasses of cranberry juice, the report stated.

According to a report on Daily Mail, Akpom was charged with drink driving by the Police after a series of breath test that showed he was above the legal limit.

“His father woke up later and found the crashed car outside the gate with no driver and for a moment he was seriously concerned about what had happened to his son,” Akpom’s lawyer Aki Achillea told the court.

“He was about to ring hospitals and the police, fearing his son, being a high-profile footballer, had been abducted so this has affected the family as well.

“He has let himself down and made a dreadful mistake for a boy that has always been so disciplined.”

Akpom has featured for Coventry, Nottingham Forest and Hull in recent years on loan from Arsenal.