Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury lay-off in Thursday’s Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for £97m that could rise to £135m, from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for the La Liga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on September 16.

The 20-year-old French forward, who had a surgery in Finland, returned to training in December and received his medical discharge on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona travel to Vigo for the first leg of their round of 16 Copa del Rey tie before hosting the reverse fixture at Camp Nou next week.

They will also return to league action with a home game against Levante on Sunday.