Sergio Aguero doesn’t believe that Tottenham forward Harry Kane would have any problems fitting in at Real Madrid.

There have been persistent rumours linking Kane with a move to the Liga giants, with Gareth Bale potentially heading back to his old club in part-exchange.

Kane has been a goalscoring machine for Spurs, setting a Premier League record for goals in a calendar year with 39 in 2017, and his manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed it is impossible to put a price on his star man.

But with transfer season now in full swing, the 24-year-old will undoubtedly continue to be linked with the Spanish giants, and Manchester City forward Aguero doesn’t think he would have any issues playing for the biggest clubs in the world.

“The truth is that players of this quality, I think they wouldn’t have a problem playing for such an important club as Real Madrid is,” Aguero told reporters after scoring in his side’s 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday.

Aguero, who sits four goals back from Kane in the Premier League top-scorer race, dropped another hint about his future away from City, but says what the Spurs man decides to do is none of his concern.

“I don’t know what he is thinking but that’s not my problem, it’s his,” the Argentine said.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool but with a game in hand.

However, the gap between them and Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders is an astonishing 22 points.

Spurs are back in action against West Ham on Thursday with Kane set to return to the starting XI after he started as a sub in their meeting with Swansea having struggled with illness recently.