Rivers United Football Club
Rivers United have moved to Ahoada, near Port Harcourt for a pre-season closed door camping.

‘The Pride of Rivers’ spent a month at Rojenny, near Oba, for a similar exercise.

“When we left Oba, we decided to come a bit closer home to consolidate on the gains of our stay at Rojenny”, coach Stanley Eguma said.

“It has been a nice experience so far as the philosophy is sinking deep into the players.”

Rivers United played in CAF Champion League last term, but a 4-3 aggregate defeat by Al Merreikh of Sudan in the final playoff games forced them down to the Confederation Cup games where they reached the group stage.

