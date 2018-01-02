- Advertisement -

Arsene Wenger has been charged by the FA over his conduct towards match officials in Arsenal’s draw at West Brom.

Wenger was left frustrated after Arsenal conceded a controversial late penalty against West Brom, saying it was “difficult to accept”.

An FA disciplinary statement said: “It is alleged his [Wenger] language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

Calum Chambers was penalised for handball in the box by referee Mike Dean, a decision which the Premier League has said would have been “better informed” by the use of Video Assistant Referees.

A Premier League spokesman told Sky Sports: “The angle from which Mike Dean saw the incident made it look like Calum Chambers was attempting to handle to ball.

“If VAR had been in use, Mike would have made a more informed decision. He would have had the chance to see the reverse angle which shows the Arsenal defender was trying hard not to handle the ball.”

Arsenal had been leading 1-0 at The Hawthorns, before Jay Rodriguez converted the 89th minute penalty to earn West Brom a point.

Wenger has until 6pm on Friday, January 5, to respond to the charge.