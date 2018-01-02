- Advertisement -

Stoke’s board are considering the future of manager Mark Hughes, according to Sky Sports.

The club are now two places and two points above the relegation zone, and there was a chorus of boos, together with some placards and chants of “Hughes out” from Stoke supporters at the final whistle of their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Stoke’s owners and bosses have become increasingly concerned by the poor results, but they are reluctant to change their manager mid-season.

In the 11 years since Peter and John Coates bought the club for a second time, they have only sacked one manager, Tony Pulis, in the summer of 2013.

Sky Sports reports the Coates family, together with chief executive Tony Scholes, are concerned at a perceived lack of quality replacements, should they decide to dismiss Hughes.

They would prefer a British or Irish manager in charge of the club, and they are very aware of the problems Everton had in taking over five weeks to appoint Sam Allardyce as a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Hughes stormed out of his post-match press conference following the defeat to Newcastle, and when asked about the threat to his position as manager, replied: “Who else is going to do it?”