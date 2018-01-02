- Advertisement -

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says there is “an agenda against Wilfried Zaha” and insisted the player is not a diver.

Zaha came in for criticism after being awarded a penalty in Sunday’s goalless draw against Manchester City.

Referee Jonathan Moss awarded a penalty following a challenge from Raheem Sterling, which gave Palace the chance to end City’s unbeaten run in the closing stages on Sunday, only for Luka Milivojevic to fail to convert the spot-kick.

“There’s an agenda against Wilfried Zaha. I don’t know why or where it comes from, but it is outrageous to accuse him of being a diver,” Parish told the Daily Mail. “It’s total nonsense.”

Zaha has escaped a ban for simulation from the FA, but several pundits criticised the winger for the incident.

Parish added: “I’m not sure some of the pundits pointing the finger at Wilf even know the rules. What are they watching?

“The penalty we were awarded against Manchester City on Sunday was nailed on. Wilf can’t carry on running. He can’t stay up. He’s in front of Sterling who pulls his arm and falls on him. Look at the picture. How is that not a penalty?

“It’s nonsense to claim he dived. If he could have stayed on his feet, he would have done. Trust me, Wilf is a genuine kid, a genuine player who just loves to play. He is an extraordinary talent.

“He’s quick, talented and difficult to stop. But some pundits are determined to cause Wilf problems – maybe Palace, too – and they are costing us penalties.

“No one can say Wilf is a cheat. The reality is he’s fouled all the time but he doesn’t get 50 per cent of the decisions. It beggars belief that I even have to defend him against these claims.

“I’m not calling for him to be protected, I just want him to receive the same treatment as every other player.”