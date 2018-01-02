- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho has claimed Manchester United were hit with the most hectic Christmas fixture list because other managers “have good friends in the right chairs.”

United played four games in 215 hours over Christmas and New Year, three of which ended in draws.

It is in contrast to Manchester City, who play Watford on Tuesday, who were given almost 247 hours between the first and last of their four festive fixtures.

Mourinho told beIN Sports: “The answer is always the same.

“You television companies make the decisions and we have to accept. I believe you make the decisions but I also believe that some clubs, or some managers, have good friends in the right chairs and I don’t have them.”

Chelsea will have had more than 270 hours between their first and last games by the time they play Arsenal on Wednesday.

Arsenal and Tottenham have close to 290 hours.

Only Leicester had less time to prepare than United with 213 hours between their games, while West Ham have enjoyed the most relaxed schedule with 294 hours between their first and last matches.

Mourinho has admitted the packed schedule has left his squad “in trouble” with mounting injury problems and Ashley Young’s three-game suspension.

United are back in action on Friday when they host Championship side Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.

It is their last game before a nine-day break ahead of Stoke City’s visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Jan. 15.