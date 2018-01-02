- Advertisement -

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has admitted drink driving and racially abusing a police officer.

Sinclair was arrested in Lytham and became agitated and accused police of being racist, a court heard.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard he racially abused the officer who arrested him, but has since accepted the police were not racist towards him.

His solicitor Nick Freeman said Sinclair was “totally appalled by his behaviour, embarrassed and contrite”.

The hearing continues.