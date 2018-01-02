- Advertisement -

Coach Salisu Yusuf has informed CHAN-bound Super Eagles he will announce his final 23-man squad for the tournament by dinner time today.

The Eagles dinner will be from 7pm.

There are currently 31 players at the team’s training camp in Abuja and the coach told them that a goalkeeper and seven outfield players will be dropped.

It was gathered that there will be a number of surprises with some of the more established stars giving way to fresh call-ups like Sunday Faleye and Nura Mohammed.

Injury has already ruled out Katsina United star Destiny Ashadi as well as defender Olamilekan Adeleye, while Chima Akas and Afeez Aremu have signed professional deals in Europe.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have set tomorrow as deadline for the submission of final squads for CHAN.

The competition will kick off January 13 with Nigeria opening their campaign two days later against Rwanda in Tangier.

Libya and Equatorial Guinea are the other teams in their first round group.