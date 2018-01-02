- Advertisement -

Kano Pillars will resume preparations ahead of their January 14’s Nigeria Professional Football League season-opening clash with Katsina United on Wednesday.

Sai Masu Gida’s players and officials had been given a two-week break following the completion of the NPFL Super Six in Kano, which was won by the Super Eagles B.

In a statement, coach Ibrahim Musa has notified the players to return to camp on Wednesday with training to start same day at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Before embarking on break, Kano Pillars had won the Gold Cup preseason tournament and Alhan Cup before they finished at the rear in the NPFL Super Six tournament.

The four-time champions finished eighth in the league standings last season and will be hoping to commence their bid for the league diadem on a winning note against the Chanji Boys.