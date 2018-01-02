- Advertisement -

Bernardo Silva insists “in football you are never invincible” as Manchester City bid to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

Their 18-match winning run came to an end with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday and Silva will hope to avoid a surprise defeat against Watford on Tuesday.

Silva, limited to six starting appearances since his summer arrival from Monaco, could claim back-to-back domestic titles but the Portugal international is not celebrating yet despite their 12-point cushion over neighbours Manchester United with a game in hand.

“In football, you are never invincible,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“Of course it has been good up until now. In the Premier League, we haven’t lost yet a game so it is very good for us and our confidence.

“But we have to keep working the same way we have been doing from the start of the season. That is what we will try and do.

“It is good for the confidence not to have lost yet.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has had to be patient since his £43m deal but after successive league starts could be in for an extended run in the City line-up following the injuries sustained by attacking duo Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus at Selhurst Park.

Silva believes remaining unbeaten for the second half of the campaign will be “even more complicated” and pointed to the forthcoming league fixture against Liverpool on January 14, as a stern test.

“It is very complicated because even remaining unbeaten for half of the season is not easy,” Silva added.

“To do another half is even more complicated probably. We will try but it is not easy and we still have many difficult games.

“Soon we will be playing at Anfield. We try to win every game to get the three points so that is what we will try to do.”