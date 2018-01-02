- Advertisement -

Jurgen Klopp says he “couldn’t be less interested” in Nike mistakenly advertising Barcelona shirts on their website featuring Philippe Coutinho’s name.

An advert, which has now been taken down, appeared on the Spanish club’s website titled “Where the magic happens”, and featuring the words: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it.”

However, speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day, a dismissive Klopp said: “I heard about it. I couldn’t be less interested in anything in the world.

“But somebody told me and I thought ‘wow’. Top story.”

Barcelona had three bids for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool in the summer, the largest of which was worth £113m.

Coutinho, who is sponsored by Nike, handed in a transfer request in August after Barca bid for him, but Liverpool held firm.

The error by Nike came just one day before the January transfer window opened, with speculation growing that Barcelona could return with a new bid for Coutinho this month.